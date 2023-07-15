Shakti Kapoor recalls being called ‘Jeejs’ by Padmini Kolhapure even before marriage: I became international Jeejs

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor recalled working with Padmini Kolhapure in Dev Anand’s directorial Swami Dada and how she used to tease him on the sets by calling him ‘Jeejs’. He also performed with his sister-in-law Padmini Kolhapuri on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 3. (Also Read | Shakti Kapoor recalls he wanted to quit acting after being slapped thrice during Mawaali shoot)

Shakti talks about being called ‘Jeejs’ by Padmini

Shakti Kapoor featured in many films.

Shakti is married to Shivangi Kapoor, who is the elder sister of Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure. He shared, “Even before marriage, while I was shooting for the film Swami Dada, Padmini started calling me Jeejs on set."

He also added, "She understood my love for her sister, Shivangi Kolhapure, and Padmini knew I wished to marry her sister. Soon, every woman, not just Padmini, started referring to me as Jeej. I became an 'International Jeejs'!"

Shakti and Padmini dance to several songs with the contestants

During the show, they both performed on the stage with the contestants of the show. Padmini was accompanied by India’s Best Dancer 3’s boys, and Shakti Kapoor, with the girl contestants, during their performance. They performed on popular tracks such as Tunna Tunna from Adharm, and Tumse Milkar Na Jaane Kyu from Pyar Jhukta Nahi.

Shati and Padmini also grooved to Puchho Na Yaar Kya Hua from Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, Gadbad Ho Gayee from Chaal Baaz and Aa Dekhen Zara. Judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis were left spellbound by their dance moves.

Shakti and Padmini's films

Shakti has essayed a number of quirky characters in his career including Nandu from Raja Babu, Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna, Vikram in Qurbani, Chuttitya in Gunda and others.

Talking about Padmini Kolhapure, she made her acting debut at the age of seven in 1972. She is known for her films such as Prem Rog, Woh Saat Din, Zindagi, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and others. India’s Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.