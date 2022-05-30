Shamita Shetty: Raqesh and I make effort to not let rumours affect our relationship

Actor Shamita Shetty has been in the public eye since her stint in Bigg Boss OTT last year, and the show Bigg Boss that followed thereafter. She not only gained a lot of fan following during her stay in the house, but her bond with co-contestant, actor Raqesh Bapat became the talk of the town.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From rumours about their break-up to that of marriage, the duo has been grabbing eyeballs even after the show came to an end almost three months back. When asked whether so much attention or speculation affects her relationship with Bapat, the Black Widows actor says, “Unfortunately, my entire relationship has been out there because we were on a public platform for quite some time. We did create a certain amount of fan following, and our fans love to see us together. But yes, it’s [the attention] tough. It puts a lot of pressure on two people in a relationship, because you feel like you are constantly explaining yourself.”

Shetty adds, “There’s a lot of judgment and trolling that the families have to go through, unfortunately. I speak for his family, and I don’t like it. It’s avoidable. I wish people would respect the fact that everyone has a heart; so let’s not hit below the belt.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the 43-year-old adds that at the end of the day, one needs to do their own thing. “We (Raqesh and I) have consciously made an effort to not let these things affect us too much. A relationship is about two people only. It can’t be about the rest of the world and what they think about you. Luckily, we both are very secure people ..so it doesn’t affect us.”

Talking about her professional life after Bigg Boss, she says, “Things have been good. And I am happy that there is stuff to choose from and good offers that are coming my way, which makes me happy. That, for me, is a change after Bigg Boss. I am in the process of signing two good web series as well.” However, the actor who once again came to the public eye with her stints in reality shows says they are a “no no” for her at present. “Honestly, I think I’ve been a part of all the big reality shows. I’ve spent half a year in the Bigg Boss house. So I have some other stuff happening now, so I just want to focus on that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shetty, who made her debut with Mohabbatein (2000) and has been in the industry for more than two decades now, says it is a tough place to be in. “You have to be emotionally very, very strong. There are some extreme highs and lows that you see here. And luck plays a very big role here. It can emotionally take a toll on you. It’s not an easy place to be in. There’s a lot of competition. You have to be mentally stable and strong enough to deal with the ups and downs,” she signs off.