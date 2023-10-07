Shark Tank India 3: Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal joins panel along with OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal. Watch

After OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, there is one more new shark on the third season of Shark Tank India. Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato has also joined the panel of sharks and features in the new promo of the upcoming business reality show. It is yet to be revealed, when the show will be going on air. Also read: Shark Tank India Season 3 kicks off shoot, fans want Ashneer Grover and Peyush Bansal back

New shark on Shark Tank India 3

Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and others introduced new shark, Deepinder Goyal in new promo.

On Saturday, the official Instagram page of Shark Tank India shared a new promo with Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta introducing Deepinder Goyal. It was shared with the caption: “Knock Knock. Who's there? CEO. CEO who? Zomato ka CEO hoon! Introducing @deepigoyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato, as the new Shark!” The caption further read, “Tune in next week for more exciting shark update and reveal! #SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on Sony LIV.”

Commenting on the promo, a viewer wrote, “Looking forward to see you in season 3.” Another said, “Super excited.” A person also called Deepinder a “Gamechanger”.

Shark Tank India 3's shark panel

Deepinder Goyal and Ritesh Agarwal will be joining the shark panel which will bring back the pitchers from the last season. Among them are Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com).

The show will have stand-up comedian Rahul Dua as host and guide this season. Shark Tank India not just lets selected budding entrepreneurs get investments for their companies, but they also in turn inspire the sharks and the viewers with their stories and struggles.

Earlier, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover, was also a part of the show as one of the sharks. Despite his rude behaviour with the pitchers, he earned a massive fan following among the viewers. He was embroiled in several controversies that led to him not returning as a shark in the second season.

