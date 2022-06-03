Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal and his wife enjoy boat ride with Chetan Bhagat and his family. See pics

Author Chetan Bhagat shared a picture with Shark Tank India-fame Anupam Mittal on Instagram. Anupam also shared the photo on his Instagram Stories. In the pictures, Chetan and Anupam's families are seen having a gala time together as they enjoyed lunch in a boat. Also Read: Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal says sales of many companies he invested in have grown up to 25X

Sharing the pictures, Chetan wrote, “Lovely evening with @agmittal @anchalkumar24 thanks to @trehan4953 (who was missed a lot) on his boat called Maya. Sachmuch, sab maya hai. #wow #sabmayahai #dubai." In the first picture, Chetan and Anupam are seen posing for the camera. Another picture featured Anupam, his wife Aanchal Kumar, Chetan, his wife Anusha Bhagat and their sons-- Ishaan Bhagat and Shyam Bhagat.

Complimenting Anusha, one fan wrote, “I love the way Anusha flaunts her white hair, while everyone else tries to hide it.” Another fan said, “Next book on Anupam sir?” While one asked, “When did you guys become friends?” another one said, “Wow.”

Anupam also shared Chetan's post on her Instagram Stories. Sharing it, he wrote, “Good friends and great memories.”

Anupam Mittal shares pic with Chetan Bhagat.

Anupam, who has co-founded companies such as Shaadi.com, Makaan.com and many others, appeared as one of the seven investors on Shark Tank India, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television. In the show, budding entrepreneurs presented their business ideas to a ‘sharks’ panel consisting of successful entrepreneurs. They were willing to invest their money, time, and expertise to help the company reach the next level.

Apart from Anupam, Ashneer Grover (BharatPe co-founder), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart co-founder and CEO), and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh also featured in the show.

