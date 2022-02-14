Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tv

Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal has ‘serious FOMO’ as Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal party with Ghazal Alagh. See photos

The ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India partied with Ghazal Alagh and her husband Varun Alagh recently. Anupam Mittal, who was missing from the bash, said he had FOMO. 
A glimpse of Shark Tank India members partying together. (Instagram)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 04:43 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shark Tank India concluded recently but the catch up sessions are still going on. On Sunday, Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), shared a bunch of photos from a party. He thanked Ghazal Alagh and her husband Varun Alagh (co-founders of Mamaearth) for hosting the bash.

“Thanks @varunalagh and @ghazalalagh for a relaxing sun downer. Thanks for being such great hosts!” Ashneer captioned the photos, which also feature Peyush Bansal (Lenskart co-founder and CEO) and his wife Nimisha, Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt) and his wife Priya Dagar.

RELATED STORIES

In the comments section, Anupam Mittal confessed to having major FOMO (fear of missing out) and wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day … serious FOMO.” He also added the crying face emoji to it. Meanwhile on Instagram, Anupam shared glimpses of what's been keeping him busy lately--practising kick-boxing for a Valentine's Day ‘match’.

Anupam had also hosted a party earlier this month, which was attended by all the seven sharks and their respective spouses. He had captioned the video, “Last episode.”

Apart from Anupam, Ashneer, Peyush and Ghazal, Shark Tank India also featured Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals). The show wrapped up last week, with a special episode which aired on Sunday.

Also read: Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal opens up on Ashneer Grover’s ‘hurtful’ comments, misunderstandings with Aman Gupta

In an interview earlier, Anupam had opened up about unpleasant exchanges on the show which affected him, even if for a brief while. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he had said: “I think 2-3 baar ho chuka hai. Woh toh hoga hi, itne mahine aap kaam karoge saath mein. Jo interpersonal interactions hote hai, thoda friction toh aata hi hai. (I think that’s happened 2-3 times but it’s bound to happen if you work together for so many months. Sometimes there’s friction during interactions).”

