Shark Tank's Aman Gupta meets Tom Cruise at Wimbledon, shares fan moment: 'I couldn’t resist telling him'

Aman Gupta of Shark Tank fame recently got the opportunity to meet Tom Cruise in London. The two were among the audience at the final of the men’s singles during the Wimbledon tennis championship in London on Sunday. On Tuesday, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta shared a selfie with Tom and expressed his happiness on meeting the Hollywood star. Also read: Tom Cruise poses for photo at Wimbledon 2022 final, Andrew Garfield, Kate Winslet, Tom Hiddleston attend match. See pics

Sharing about his fan moment on Instagram, Aman wrote, "Fan moment for me meeting the legend @tomcruise. Jerry Maguire is my all time favourite movie and I couldn’t resist telling him that." He is seen clicking a selfie as Tom poses next to him in a blue suit and matching tie.

Aman Gupta with Tom Cruise in London.

Aman's fans also shared their happiness on seeing his picture with Tom Cruise. A fan wrote, “I stopped scrolling after looking at this picture!!!!!!! I love @tomcruise!!” Another wrote, “Uff, double fan moment for us.” Commenting in Aman's trademark tone, a fan wrote, “Hum bhi click karwalengay (we will also get it clicked).” A comment also read, “Ameer logo se milne ka maza hi alag hota he (there is some special fun in meeting rich people).”

Tom was among several celebrities in attendance like Andrew Garfield, Kate Winslet, Tom Hiddleston, as Serbia's Novak Djokovic played against Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the Wilmbledon final on Sunday. Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title this year.

Tom was recently seen in Top Gun: Maverick which turned out to be his highest grossing film ever with $1 billion in global ticket sales, according to Paramount Pictures. Aman might make his comeback on the small screen with the second season of Shark Tank. Sony shared the promo of the upcoming season in April this year. Recently, his fellow 'sharks' like Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal had a reunion at his daughter's birthday bash.

