Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh recall strange places they got pitches: 'Inside washrooms, chasing cars'

Anupam Mittal, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder, has spoken about the strangest place where a person pitched their business ideas to him. In a new interview, Anupam recalled how a person was trying to pitch their idea by driving next to him in a car. He also said that he has been approached several times inside the elevator. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan in splits as Shark Tank's Aman Gupta says what his wife did when he got 'female attention' on Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sugar CEO Vineeta Singh and Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal also talked about people stopping them inside washrooms to tell their business ideas. Peyush recalled he was in a car when a person waved from their car and he waved back. However, after reaching his home, he saw the person there. They got out of the car and pitched their idea outside Peyush's home.

Speaking with Film Companion, Anupam Mittal said, "I think elevator pitch has actually become literal. I have not taken an elevator ride I don't know in how long without somebody pitching." When Vineeta interrupted that there was somebody who was chasing his car for 'car to car pitching', Anupam nodded his head.

When asked about it, Anupam recalled what the person told him. He said, "It's crazy. 'Sir ek baat karni hai, aap sun lijiye, sir ek baat karni hai (Sir, I want to talk to you, listen to me)'." Vineeta added that the person was 'driving next to him and trying to stop him'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam, Vineeta, and Peyush featured together as ‘sharks’ on the hit business reality show Shark Tank India. They will also feature in the second season along with returning ‘sharks’ Aman Gupta (boAt) and Namita Thapar (Emcure pharmaceuticals). Newcomer Amit Jain, CEO, and co-founder of CarDekho, will also join them. The new season will premiere on January 2 on Sony Entertainment Television.

One of two judges who is not returning to Shark Tank India from season one is Ashneer Grover, the BharatPe co-founder. Recently, Amit spoke with Hindustan Times on reports saying he is ‘replacing’ Ashneer. “I have been reading a lot of this but the reality is that I am a new shark bringing a new dimension to the show. Each shark has his way of telling his own story in his own way. Everyone brings something unique to the table,” he had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON