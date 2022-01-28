Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh reveals to Humans of Bombay how investor refused to meet her: 'He wanted to talk with a man'

Shark Tank India-fame Vineeta Singh has opened up on her battles with sexism and naysayers in the business world in a new interaction. The entrepreneur is currently appearing as one of the seven 'sharks' on Shark Tank India, the new reality TV show airing on Sony TV.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vineeta is the co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics and has recently found more fame through her appearance on the Indian version of Shark Tank. It is a show on which budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a group of self-made entrepreneurs or ‘sharks’ and seek their investment.

In a post shared by Facebook page Humans of Bombay on Friday, Vineeta recounts her journey as a woman entrepreneur when she had to face her share of casual sexism. "I invested my own money and even got funded! But being a woman in a ‘man’s world’ had its challenges–once, an investor refused to hold a meeting just with me. He wanted to have the business talk with a ‘man’. But I decided to let my work do the talking," she is quoted as saying in the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the interaction, Vineeta also recounts how it was her love for running that kept her sane when her business faced setbacks. "I continued to run. I even completed the Ironman Triathlon! That win kept me going, especially when the company ran out of funds," she says further.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Towards the end of the post, Vineeta mentions that despite her achievements, people still question her choices but she adds that it's all worth it. "It’s been 5 years since; we’re now a team of over 1500–75% of which are women! And I’m continuing to do everything I love. I run my company, I’ve run marathons even when I was 6 months pregnant and run circles around my children. Still, people question my choices. I’m often asked, ‘How will you raise 2 kids and run a company?’ But why is it so tough to believe that a woman can play more than 1 role? I walk into the office with my files in one hand and my baby in another. The juggle is real, but it’s also totally worth it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Anupam Mittal says Shark Tank India producers don’t allow him to eat: ‘Bhookha rakhte hai’

Apart from Vineeta, Shark Tank India also includes six other sharks- Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.