Shefali Jariwala: This Diwali will bring family, friends together

Shefali Jariwala’s diwali this year is going to be all about the joy of togetherness. The actor, who is set to reunite with her family for Diwali celebration after the pandemic, is pumped-up for the occasion. “Because of COVID during the last two years, my family was stuck in Dubai and that’s why celebrating Diwali by myself was a very lonely feeling. However, finally after all the wait, we are going to be together. The plan is to have a lot of fun family time and enjoy to the fullest,” she says.

Jariwala says that even after the COVID restrictions were lifted, she could hardly meet friends and close ones “because everyone got so busy with work and life. So, it’s time to bring all of them together under one roof and what better occasion than Diwali.” It will not be just her parents, but all her cousins and lots of relatives will be joining them for a fun party. “There will no diets, no workouts, no work for me during this time and I am really looking forward to just chilling. It the much-needed break as well.”

Jariwala, who hails from Ahmedabad, also talks about Gujarati traditions for Diwali and how playing card games is considered to be shagun (auspicious). “We do the puja and then the table is set because it’s business time. Proper hisaab hota hai (laughs). There are lots of fights over the game as well.”

As for the rituals, she shares, “On Choti Diwali, we do Hanumaan puja and make dahi vada for everyone. That’s like a mandatory thing. On the main Diwali day, we have Chopda Pujan as we are baniyaas (businessmen). It is also the day for us to buy new accountant books. We start by writing mantras and shlokas on it and pray to goddess Laxmi so that the balance sheets show profits at the end of the year. So, this day, hold a great significance.”

The very next day, which is widely celebrated as Bhaidooj, is another day of celebration for Jariwala and family. “I have lunch with brothers at home and we enjoy time together.”

All in all, Diwali at her place will be all about good food and togetherness.

