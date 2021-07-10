Shikha Singh on being trolled: 'They are okay with bikini pictures, but there is so much drama for my breastfeeding pic'

Shikha Singh was recently trolled for posting pictures that were labelled as "nude". She has now responded to the trolls and clarified that they were not nude pictures, she was only breastfeeding her one-year-old baby. She was most recently seen in popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Actor Shikha Singh had posted a picture on Instagram earlier this week. She could be seen leaning down while on her bed, surrounded with white colour sheets. She had captioned it as, "Theme of the night was 'Red' #normalizenormalbodies." The trolls immediately started commenting. One said, " Didn't expected this." Another one wrote, "Ye expect nhi kiya tha apse." One also wrote, "What is this mam.. Ohh no mam."

Talking about the negative comments, Shikha Singh told a leading daily“I had once posted a picture feeding my baby and at that time too, I was questioned by people. Firstly, I don't care about the comments and views of people and secondly, I want to normalise breast feeding. The latest picture which I posted is also where I am feeding my baby. The picture is taken from an angle from which my child is not visible. I don’t understand why people have a problem. They are okay with bikini pictures, but if I post a picture like this, there is so much drama that happens. People even labeled that picture as a nude photo which it isn’t!”

Last year in June, Shikha welcomed her baby daughter Alayna. She has since been sharing pictures with the baby and her various milestone of her growth.

Earlier this month, the actor had shared a picture with the baby while she breastfed her. "We live in a society where a mother catches less hell for giving her toddler a coke than she does for giving her toddler Breastmilk. I am working to change that in my lifetime ~~~~ Deanna Decker #goalofourlife #imlovingit #beyourownkindofmom," she captioned it.

The post was well-received by many from her industry friends. Supriya Shukla commented, "Superb shikha I have fed my daughters in malls...Restaurants...Car..Nothing is more important than my child n her feeding...Luv u." Supriya and Shikha Singh worked together on Kumkum Bhagya.

Also read: Ananya Panday, sister Rysa are consoled by mother Bhavana at grandma's funeral

Ankita Bhatgava wrote, "Totally !!! I too am working towards Normalising what is the most NORMAL thing to do ! Still have ppl close to me asking me to stop breastfeeding ! Including The Gynacs and Peds doc Funny isnt it ! Its ok to STEAL milk from a lactating ANIMAL and feed ur baby…. But its not ok to feed ur own baby with ur OWN MILK when they become toddlers ? More power to YOU and all the breeastfeeding Moms out there." Kishwer Merchant and Ekta Kaul also showered the post with their love.