Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi have a dance-off as they groove to Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo on Dance Deewane sets. Watch

Grooving to Yana Gupta's popular song Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo, Shilpa Shetty and Nora Fatehi had a dance-off. Wonder who did it better?
Shilpa Shetty and Nora Fatehi in a dance-off.
Published on Jun 03, 2022 10:28 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Shilpa Shetty and Nora Fatehi had a dance-off on the sets of dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors when Shilpa visited with her Nikamma co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setta. Shilpa and Nora danced to the popular song Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo. Judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestinji also enjoyed the dance-off. (Also read: Nikamma trailer: Shilpa Shetty is here as a superhero to fix lazy Abhimanyu)

The video opened with Shilpa dancing to Babuji while kids also joined her in the background. She wore a red dress for her visit. Nora was also seen grooving to the tunes of the song composed by Sandeep Chowtha. Neetu was seen cheering both Shilpa and Nora as they performed on the stage, along with the kids.

The original song, featured in the 2002 film Dum, had Yana Gupta performing. Sukhwinder Singh and Sonu Kakkar sang the song. Directed by E. Nivas, the film starred Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza, Govind Namdeo and Atul Kulkarni in important roles.

Watch the original song here:

On the show, Gang Pratik's C-Company group performed on Shilpa’s hit song Dhadkan and won her appreciation. She said, “It was a well-choreographed performance. The act communicated a very crucial message of respecting your pets which is remarkable. It was a brilliant performance.”

Shilpa also danced with contestant Runjhun's brother Niyom, who suffers from partially-impaired vision due to a neurological condition. Judges Marzi, Nora Neetu gifted Niyom a pair of glasses that will help him see better. 

Recently seen in Hungama 2, Shilpa will next be seen in Nikamma that is set for a theatrical release on June 17. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Samir Soni.

