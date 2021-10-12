Shilpa Shetty performs garba on sets of Super Dancer 4, reveals her Navratri mantra. Watch

Although Super Dancer 4 has ended, Shilpa Shetty added a hint of the Navratri flavour while shooting the finale episode. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video in which she joined a few contestants of the dance reality show to perform garba.

The trio danced to the song Kesariyo, forming their own little circle while performing garba. Shilpa was dressed in a cream saree as she danced. She shared the video with the caption, “#ShilpaKaMantra during Navratri: When in doubt, do Garba!”

Judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, Super Dancer 4 ended on Saturday. Florina Gogoi of Jorhat, Assam, won the trophy this year. Florina was awarded a cheque of ₹5 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television and her mentor Tushar Shetty was also given ₹5 lakh.

At the finale, Shilpa also presented a dance performance. Dressed in blue, she danced on Nadiyon Paar, from the film Roohi.

Shilpa was associated with Super Dancer 4 since the start. However, she had to take a break from the show on two occasions. The first was when her family tested positive for Covid-19 and the second was when her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested in a porn-related case.

Speaking about her return to the show after Raj's arrest, Anurag told Zoom, “I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don’t know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn’t feel right to even ask anything or talk about it.”

Shilpa made her Bollywood comeback this year with Hungama 2. Owing to the pandemic, the film skipped the theatrical release and was streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. She will be seen next in Nikamma.