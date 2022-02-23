Shilpa Shetty roasts Kapil Sharma over ‘drunk tweets’, asks why he isn't active on Twitter: 'Wine shops are open'. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty has roasted comedian Kapil Sharma over his drunk tweets, which he posted a few years ago. Shilpa along with her India's Got Talent 9 (IGT) co-judges--rapper Badshah and lyricist Manoj Muntashir--appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Shilpa teased Kapil saying, "Talented toh yeh praani hai hi. Comedy itna accha karte hai. Isse badiya talent hai inme lekin. Jaante nahi hai aap us talent k baare m (This person is so talented. He does excellent comedy. But he has a bigger talent than that. You guys don't know (addressing the audience)?"

"Mind-blowing tweet karte hai yeh. Aaj kal lekin (His tweets are mind-blowing. But these days...," Shilpa trailed off. Kapil, with a serious expression on his face, said, "Aaj kal main kam karta hun (These days I tweet less)."

Shilpa said, "Haan na? Twitter pe dekha nahi maine. Kyun? Wine k saare shops toh khule hai (Right? I don't see you on Twitter. Why? All the wine shops are open)." Everyone burst out laughing at Shilpa's remarks while Kapil asked her if she had come to the show to take the mickey out of him.

In his recent Netflix stand-up special, I'm Not Done Yet, Kapil had spoken about his tweets to PM Narendra Modi in the past, admitting that they were done under the influence of alcohol. "Some tweets were from Johnnie Walker, while some were from Jack Daniels," Kapil had said, referring to the liquor brands.

In the show, Kapil had also said, “I left for the Maldives and spent 8-9 days there. I asked my hotel staff to give me a room without an internet connection. They asked if I came here after getting married, I told them I came here because I posted it on Twitter."

"I spent ₹9 lakh in the Maldives. My entire education was cheaper than that. I will sue Twitter. Sometimes when a politician posts a tweet, Twitter marks it as a manipulated tweet. Even with my tweet, they could've marked it as ‘drunk tweet, just ignore him’. It would have saved me a lot of money," he had also added.

