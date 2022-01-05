Kapil Sharma speaks about his late night drunk tweets in clip from Netflix special, Ranveer Singh reacts

On Wednesday, comedian Kapil Sharma announced his upcoming Netflix show Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet. He later shared a small video on Instagram from the show.

Sharing the clip from the show, Kapil wrote, “Don’t tell Netflix that I have leaked the footage Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet! @netflix_in."

In the video, he cracks jokes about his trip to the Maldives. He says, “I left for the Maldives and spent 8-9 days there. I asked my hotel staff to give me a room without internet connection. They asked if I came here after getting married, I told them I came here because I posted it on Twitter."

He further explains “I spent 9 lakhs in Maldives. My entire education was cheaper than that. I will sue Twitter. Sometimes when a politician posts a tweet, Twitter marks it as a manipulated tweet. Even with my tweet, they could've marked it as, ‘Drunk tweet just ignore him’. It would have saved me a lot of money).”

Actor Ranveer Singh reacted to the video in the comments section, he wrote, “Haha too good paaji. Can't wait to watch it.” Sumona Chakravarti, who works with Kapil Sharma on his Sony TV show The Kapil Sharma Show, dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Singer Rahul Vaidya wrote, “Haha star.”

Before posting this clip, Kapil shared a BTS video on Instagram announcing the show. He captioned the video, “Let’s meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen with my first stand-up special Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet!”

Read More: Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet to premiere on Netflix on January 28: 'Meri kahani mere style mein'

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet will premiere on Netflix on January 28. The show will mark Kapil's first standup special on the platform.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON