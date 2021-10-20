Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shireen Mirza: Bought my wedding, reception outfit from Delhi’s South Ex
tv

Shireen Mirza: Bought my wedding, reception outfit from Delhi’s South Ex

Actor Shireen Mirza aka Simmi of TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is all set to tie the knot with Delhi-based software professional Hasan Sartaj on October 23, in Jaipur. The couple have an elaborate reception planned in Delhi two days later.
Actor Shireen Mirza (R) with her fiancé Hasan Sartaj enjoyed Delhi’s street food and shopping ahead of their wedding later this month.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 10:59 AM IST
By Anjuri Nayar Singh, New Delhi

Bride-to-be Shireen Mirza is as happy as they come! While her wedding is planned for October 23 in Jaipur, she has a fancy reception organised by her in-laws on October 25 in Delhi. And the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shares her fiancé Hasan Sartaj is making sure that the reception is full-on Dilli style!

“My in-laws are planning the Delhi reception, and they have added a lot of surprises for me. They keep me in the loop and keep asking me. My expectations are very high and I’m excited. Delhi is close to Jaipur, where I am from. I used to visit Delhi so much. And now that I’m shifting here after marriage, it’s amazing,” she says, adding, “The chaats here are outstanding. I was telling my fiancé ki please kisi ko bolna ki chaat chup chap se side mein laa ke mujhe khila dena (reception mein). I don’t want to miss it just because I am the bride!”

In fact, Shireen made sure to binge on a lot of street food while preparing for her wedding. “Once we got together, like when the rishta happened, my in-laws called me specially to have chaat. I went to this really crazy chat bazaar in Lajpat Nagar where they have different dahi bhallas. I was always very fond of chaat and what can be better to have it in Delhi. Then, at Old Delhi, I ate at Karim’s. At Karim’s, I had the nihari. That is my ultimate favourite. I was wearing a burqa, one that I specially bought, as it gets a little awkward (being a celebrity),” she recalls.

Hasan and Shireen have a long list of places to visit in Delhi, post their wedding.

After Delhi food, it was Delhi shopping that enamoured the 33-year-old. “My father-in-law didn’t want me to go to a lot of places. He is very protective of me. He did full recce in each and every store and then shortlisted a couple of stores for me. I went to two or three, and decided to buy my wedding and reception outfits from one store in South Extension,” she says, adding, “For the wedding, we usually wear a gharara but I’m wearing a lehenga and this is a red colour lehenga and the chunni has something written in Arabic. For my reception, I’m wearing a gown, it’s a pastel rose coloured gown with a trail and Hasan is matching with his tuxedo.”

Shireen also shopped at other popular markets in the city. “Initially it was tough because when we started prepping, the second wave of Covid-19 had hit. We were not sure of where to go, and had to wait a bit. Then we went to Rajouri Garden and it was so crowded and I became worried about my parents going there,” she adds.

Now that the number, of Covid cases, has gone down in the Capital, the actor and her fiance have a long list of places they want to visit. Mirza tells us, “We didn’t meet much during our courtship days and when we did, we just went to eat out. That’s why I am so excited now. Hasan and I have made a list of where all we will go. I love the cafes near Qutub Minar. There is also this lake, which has a nice open-air restaurant. We both are foodies and there are so many places on that list where we will be going for sure!”

Author tweets @anjuri

