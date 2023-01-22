Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar announce pregnancy with cute pic: 'Life ka sabse khoobsurat phase hai'

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the couple shared a picture and said that it is the 'most beautiful phase of their lives'. In the photo, the actors sat outdoors with their backs to the camera. (Also Read | Dipika Kakar gifts Gucci shoes worth ₹77,000 to husband Shoaib Ibrahim on his 35th birthday)

Shoaib and Dipika twinned in white outfits – she wore a white dress, while he opted for a white shirt and denims. Both of them wore their caps backwards as they rested their heads next to each other. While Dipika's cap had the words 'mom-to-be' written on it, Shoaib's cap said 'dad-to-be'.

Posting the photo, they captioned the post, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai (The most beautiful phase of our lives)… Yessss we are expecting our first child!! Going to embrace parenthood soon… Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need a lot of your prayers and love) for our little one." They also added the hashtags – shoaika, parents to be and allah ka shukar.

Reacting to the post, Gauahar Khan also wrote, "May Allah bless u both on this new journey. Ameen." Charu Asopa said, "Congratulations." Several fans also congratulated the couple. A person commented, "This the happiest news. Heartiest Congratulations to you Both. And also wishing gooood health for both the baby & the mumma, so happy for you both." Another fan said, "Congratulations. We all are so ...excited."

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and became close friends before they began dating. They got married in 2018. In 2021, the two reacted to her pregnancy rumours. At the launch of a sweet shop, Dipika was asked if they were expecting a baby. She sarcastically asked, “Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (You are giving me good news about my life), wow."

Last year, Shoaib bought a new house in Mumbai. He made the announcement on his YouTube channel. He had said, “I want to share some good news with you all. I've finally bought my own property in Mumbai. I came to Mumbai in 2009 and finally in 2022, I've managed to buy a house. The 13-year-old dream is now going to get fulfilled.”

