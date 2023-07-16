Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar finally reveal son's name, hold 'first official celebration' with cake, cupcakes. Watch

Actor-couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have finally revealed the name of their son, days after bringing him home from the hospital. Taking to his YouTube channel on Saturday, Shoaib posted a video and said that he and Dipika have named their son Ruhaan Shoaib Ibrahim. The meaning of Ruhaan is kind-hearted and spiritual. (Also Read | Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim make first appearance with baby as they take him home, ask paparazzi not to make noise)

Shoaib and Dipika's families come together for name reveal

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim and Ruhaan with their family members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shoaib and Dipika Kakar, however, didn't reveal the face of the newborn. In the video, the couple was seen getting their families together at home for the name reveal. Shoaib said that they had decided on the name just a month or two after Dipika conceived. He added that they had even thought of a name if they were to have a daughter.

The name reveal was done in a special way. An LED letter light was given to each of the family members including Shoaib's parents, Dipika's mother and Shoaib's siblings. They took turns and held the lit letters in front of them to reveal the name. In the end, they all shouted the name Ruhaan. Shoaib said, "Madam (Dipika) liked this name Ruhaan. His name was chosen by Dipika. We really liked the name a lot and were sure about it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The family cut a cake and enjoyed cupcakes

Both Dipika and Shoaib said that they inadvertently blurted out Ruhaan in a few videos earlier. The name reveal was followed by celebrations with train-themed cake which was decorated with teddy bears. Several cupcakes with 'dadi', 'dadu', 'nani' and other names written on them, were placed on the table next to the cake. As the family members gathered around to cut the cake, Shoaib said that it was Ruhaan's 'first official celebration cake'.

Ruhaan peed on Shoaib's phone

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Towards the end of the video, Shoaib and Dipika talked about their feelings about becoming new parents. When Dipika called him 'Ruhaan k papa (Ruhaan's father)', Shoaib paused for a moment and said, "Meri feeling pata nahi (I don't know about my feeling). Shoiab revealed that Ruhaan recently peed on his phone. He teased Dipika by saying, "She is teaching him this." Dipika laughed and said, "Yes. I have been teaching for a long time. Don't you know that?"

Dipika, Shoaib brought Ruhaan home last week

Dipika and Shoaib made their first public appearance with their newborn baby in Mumbai last week. The duo posed outside the hospital as Shoaib carried the baby in his arms. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on June 21. However, their child was a premature baby and was under observation after his birth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON