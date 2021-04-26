Shreya Dhanwanthary of Scam 1992 criticises airing IPL 2021 in midst of pandemic: 'Makes me forget nation is in crisis'

After cricketer Adam Gilchrist, actor Shreya Dhanwanthary has also criticised IPL 2021 for continuing unchallenged while India battles a brutal second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Shreya rose to fame with her performance in last year's hit web series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "The fact that the IPL is going on, and that there is a lot of powerful silence; almost, almooost makes me forget that our nation is smack in the middle of a major humanitarian medical political man-made crisis." Twitter users echoed a thoughts. "Ipl is not a problem but silence is. It seems like we are living in 2019," wrote one.

Another few did not agree with Shreya. One wrote in reply, "Did @SonyLIV also stop streaming Scam 1992?" Another defended her saying, "If you read her post properly, she’s not asking for IPL to be cancelled. Rather the problem is the obliviousness with which the event is happening. Nobody is acknowledging that the country is in middle of humanitarian crisis. Par tumhe bass gyaan dena hai (You just want to preach)."

Another wrote, "IPL is one of few reasons that people are less depressed and less depressed . It’s a distraction for a common public. You give me half of your money, I’ll be going to Maldives . Won’t watch IPL too. It’s terrible here in our country. People are contributing sitting at homes."

Former star Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist had tweeted: "Best wishes to all in India. Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you."

India has recorded a dramatic surge in infections and deaths this month, with thousands of patients scrambling for beds, oxygen and medicine. Crematoriums and graveyards have held round-the-clock funeral services.

Businesses and industries, including film and television shoots, have once again come to a standstill. However, IPL matches continue as per schedule.