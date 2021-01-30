Shubhaavi Choksey: I have the capability and age to play more than just a mother onscreen
As an artiste, Shubhaavi Choksey has been content with the TV shows she has been a part of including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (KSBKBT), Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Bade Acche Lagte Hain. However, the actor rues being stereotyped into playing the roles of mother onscreen, which she feels, somewhat restricted her growth.
“I now want to do roles that are more interesting, challenging and preferably my age. I’ve luckily been a part of great shows that gave me a lot of exposure and I’ve always gone with the flow. Not thinking much about what character I’m portraying, my focus was how it has been conceived. But now, I want to go against that flow. Getting out of my comfort zone isn’t going to be easy, but hopefully it won’t be difficult either,” she tells us.
After the KSBKBT took a leap, the 38-year-old played the mother of an actor five years elder to her, and even in her last show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she played Parth Samthaan’s onscreen mother.
While the actor admits that playing a mother onscreen has given her “a lot of name, fame and monetary stability and I’m filled with gratitude for that”, but she is quick to add she now wants to venture out into roles where her “full potential” as an actor is tapped.
“How many times do I keep playing such roles?” she asks, and adds, “I believe I have the capability and age to play more than just a mother onscreen. So, I’m ready to wait as long as it takes to find a suitable project for myself.”
Many feel that the six-year-long break Choksey took to raise her son went against her career, but the actor refuses to buy this point of view.
“Do male actors also get typecast when they make a comeback after six years? No, right? There have been actors who’ve played onscreen fathers and grandfathers, but are still playing mainstream heroes. So, why are only women categorised in certain roles? I just need that one project that’ll change the way people perceive me,” she ends.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Author tweets @Shreya_MJ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubhaavi Choksey: I have the capability and age to play more than just a mother onscreen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Banerjee: I’m not going to do B-Grade films just to get the Bollywood actor tag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss: Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit slam Rakhi's behaviour towards Abhinav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14's Vikas Gupta asked for sexual favours, claims Roadies contestant
- Roadies 9 contestant Vikas Koher has alleged that Vikas Gupta had approached him 'to fulfil his sexual desire' and even asked for his nudes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla gets support on Twitter as users slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla declares 'I want to go home'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 115: Aly warns Arshi, says 'Do not count me as your close one'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
See Disha's funny reply to fan’s tweet that she ‘should start charging’ for BB14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu admits he, his mom are ‘upset’ with Nikki Tamboli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to build a sparkling Regency-era romance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14's Vikas's mom: 'I am his mother I always knew about his sexuality'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi pulls drawstring of Abhinav's pajamas, leaves Rubina shocked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas' mother responds to his claims that she wants his property
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 114: Arshi fights with Nikki, Rahul, Aly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki Tamboli's mother defends her for bringing up Devoleena's MeToo comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox