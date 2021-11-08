Shweta Tiwari dances with daughter Palak Tiwari to her track Bijlee Bijlee, fan asks 'is she your sister'. Watch

Television actor Shweta Tiwari danced with her daughter Palak Tiwari on Monday to the latter's song Bijlee Bijlee. Taking to Instagram, the mother-daughter duo shared a video clip as they grooved in the outdoors to Palak's debut music track.

In the video, Shweta Tiwari wore a white T-shirt, blue distressed denim and white sneakers. Palak Tiwari wore a brown top paired with matching pants as she danced barefoot. Sharing the clip, they captioned it, "Catching the beat with BIJLEE herself #bijleebijlee."

Fans showered them with love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Hats off to this lovely jodi of mom and daughter.. Shweta Tiwari is a true warrior and amazing lady to follow." A person also wrote, "uffff mum and daughter duo killing it."

"If only anyone could replace Palak in this song, it would be you !!!" commented a person. A comment also read, "Is she your sister?" "You are looking young like your daughter," said a person.

Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee, featuring Palak, released last month. Sharing a clip on her Instagram account, Palak had written, "ITS OUT RIGHT NOW!!!!! Please check it out and give it alllll your love I’ve been obsessed with this song for one month and I’m so excited to share it with all of you."

Ahead of the release of the song, Shweta had shared the poster and captioned it, "Proud moment!!!! Oh my god!!!! (pleading face emojis) Finally the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever! @harrdysandhu ‘s Bijlee Bijlee out on 30th October."

Shweta had also added a part of Palak's caption to hers, "It was no less than a dream to work with the legendary director @arvindrkhaira, perform on a song written by none other than @jaani777 and music given by @bpraak!"

Palak, unlike her mother Shweta, has decided to pursue an acting career on the big screen. She is all set to star in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Directed by Vishal Mishra, the film also features Arbaaz Khan, Mallika Sherawat, and Vivek Oberoi. The horror thriller has been inspired by true events.

Earlier this year, Palak had spoken with Hindustan Times about her career. “I was never supposed to make a debut with a TV show. My mom has a great legacy so there was this sense of nervousness that whether I will be able to stand up to that. However, movies are a place where my mom can’t really help me much as she can do on TV so I thought this is one arena where I can do things of my own," she had said.