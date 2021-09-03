Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari reacts to new pics, calls her 'hottest legend to have ever existed'
tv

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari reacts to new pics, calls her 'hottest legend to have ever existed'

Shweta Tiwari gave a glimpse of her new photoshoot. Her daughter Palak Tiwari commented on the post. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari.

Actor Shweta Tiwari on Friday gave her fans a glimpse of her new photoshoot. Taking to Instagram, Shweta dropped several pictures which showed her wearing a sleeveless shimmery black dress

She opted for glam makeup and kept her hair loose. Shweta captioned the post, "Make it happen!!!"

Reacting to the pictures, Shweta's daughter and up-and-coming actor Palak Tiwari wrote in the comments section, "Hottest legend to have ever existed." In another comment, she said, "Sorry mom love you ok bye."

RELATED STORIES

Shweta and Palak often comment on each other's posts on Instagram. Earlier on Friday, Palak shared pictures on her Instagram account. She wore a brown outfit for the photoshoot, opted for heavy makeup and left her hair loose. She shared the post with a brown heart emoji. Taking to the comments section, Shweta wrote, "Ufffhooooo..!!!" followed by a red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier this month, Palak spoke about how Shweta would probably react if she chose to do intimate scenes in films. “She (Shweta Tiwari) is not controlling like that. The one thing I love about my mother is that she keeps telling me that this is your career, your decisions. I feel she trust me a lot. So, she told me it’s your career and you are smart enough to make your own call. But, I do go to her if I am at crossroads and she does suggest what she thinks is the best," Palak had told SpotboyE.

Also Read | Palak Tiwari reveals how mother Shweta Tiwari would react to her doing intimate scenes: 'She isn't controlling'

Palak will make her acting debut in Bollywood with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by Vishal Mishra. The horror-thriller has been inspired by true events. The film also features Mallika Sherawat, Arbaaz Khan, and Vivek Oberoi.

Shweta, who is an established actor on television, is best known for her role in the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She was last seen in the television show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite actor Varun Badola. Currently, she is a contestant in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
palak tiwari shweta tiwari palak shweta tiwari palak shweta tiwari daughter shweta tiwari daughter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ankita says she didn't know about Sushant-Rhea's relationship: 'God bless her'

Sidharth came home at 11, complained of discomfort at 3 am; mom tells Rahul

Ekta Kapoor mourns Sidharth Shukla’s death: ‘Same sinking feeling of last year’

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan jokes he is in danger of losing job to Sourav Ganguly
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP