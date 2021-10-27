Shweta Tiwari shares 'proud moment' as she unveils daughter Palak Tiwari's look from her first music video

Actor Shweta Tiwari has unveiled the first look of her daughter, Palak Tiwari, from her first-ever music video. Taking to Instagram, Shweta dropped the picture of Palak in Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu.

In the poster, Palak Tiwari wore a black crop top and paired it with a red jacket and black pants. Sharing it, Shweta Tiwari captioned it, "Proud moment!!!! Oh my god!!!! (pleading face emojis) Finally the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever! @harrdysandhu ‘s Bijlee Bijlee out on 30th October."

She also added a part of Palak's caption, from her post on Instagram, "It was no less than a dream to work with the legendary director @arvindrkhaira, perform on a song written by none other than @jaani777 and music given by @bpraak!"

Reacting to the post, Palak wrote, "Love u most mommy." Sangeeta Bijlani commented, "Congrats all da best love the title." Arjun Bijlani posted clapping hands emojis, Karanvir Bohra dropped raising hands emojis and Sana Makbul posted a fire emoji.

Earlier this month, the mother-daughter duo, along with Shweta's son Reyansh Kohli, travelled to Goa to celebrate Palak's birthday. Shweta had shared a video on Instagram in which she and Palak danced in a park. Sharing the video, Shweta captioned it, “B’day dance with my Princess @palaktiwarii” and also added heart emojis.

Unlike Shweta, Palak decided to make her acting debut on the big screen. She is set to feature in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by Vishal Mishra. The movie also stars Mallika Sherawat, Arbaaz Khan, and Vivek Oberoi. The horror thriller has been inspired by true events.

Earlier in August, Palak had told Hindustan Times, “I was never supposed to make a debut with a TV show. My mom has a great legacy so there was this sense of nervousness that whether I will be able to stand up to that. However, movies are a place where my mom can’t really help me much as she can do on TV so I thought this is one arena where I can do things of my own."