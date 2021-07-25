Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shweta Tiwari showers love on her ‘twinkling star’ Reyansh in new photos, Karanvir Bohra says ‘awwww’
tv

Shweta Tiwari showers love on her ‘twinkling star’ Reyansh in new photos, Karanvir Bohra says ‘awwww’

Shweta Tiwari shared cute photos with her son Reyansh. The actor, who is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant, got love from her industry colleagues and fans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Shweta Tiwari shares son Reyansh with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.

Television actor Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to share pictures from her downtime at home with her son Reyansh. In the first photo, she was seen about to plant a kiss on him. The next image was of them gazing lovingly at each other with wide smiles on their faces. She was seen reading a book in the other two pictures.

While Shweta was dressed in a blue salwar kameez, Reyansh wore an orange sleeveless T-shirt with tigers on it. “My Twinkling star,” she captioned her post.

Shweta’s post got appreciative responses from her colleagues in the television industry. Karanvir Bohra commented, “Awwww,” while Sourabh Raaj Jain dropped a heart emoji. Sara Khan wrote, “Alle,” along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Fans also reacted to Shweta’s pictures with Reyansh. “Beauty Queen forever,” one said, while another wrote, “Your son is cute.” A third commented, “This is a star & U r a full moon…. Combination of Star & Moon.” Others used adjectives such as ‘cute’, ‘adorable’, ‘fantastic’ and ‘perfect’ to describe the mother-son duo.

Shweta is currently seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. When she was shooting for the show in Cape Town, her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accused her of not allowing him to meet their son Reyansh and ‘illegally detain(ing)’ him at an ‘undisclosed location’, while she was away. She denied the allegations and claimed that she kept him informed.

Also read: Varun Sood says he would ‘feel pressurised’ by attention on relationship with Divya Agarwal, reveals marriage plans

In an interview with a leading daily, amid her rift with Abhinav, Shweta said that she chooses to focus on her children and their well-being, instead of the problems in her life. “I don’t owe any justification or clarification to anyone because I know what’s good for my children. No one knows it better than me. I know how to keep my kids physically and mentally healthy, give them a better life and take care of them,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shweta tiwari reyansh karanvir bohra

Related Stories

bollywood

Vishal Aditya Singh reveals why he calls Shweta Tiwari 'momma': 'I'd flirt with her, she'd scold me'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 05:03 PM IST
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari says 'muh nahi lagna' after Rohit Shetty asks her to kiss an Iguana, watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 06:55 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Domino’s announces special gift for Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic win

Leopard breaks into Maharashtra school, rescued in four-hour-long operation

Bride’s reaction to groom working on laptop at mandap leaves people in splits

Human gifts a ‘yacht’ to their cat. Pictures wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP