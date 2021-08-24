Shweta Tiwari stuns in a 'moonlight' photoshoot, daughter Palak Tiwari turns her cheerleader

Shweta Tiwari received a loud cheer from her daughter Palak Tiwari after her latest photoshoot. The television actor, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and shared pictures in which she wore an embellished golden crop top along with a matching skirt.

Sharing the pictures, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant wrote, "Moonlight", and credited those who helped put the look together. Shweta received love from many, including Palak, who took to the comments section and praised her.

"Go off ma’ammmmmm," she commented, along with a series of clapping emojis. Shweta also received compliments from Sangeeta Bijlani, Dalljiet Kaur and Saumya Tandon. While Sangeeta wrote, "Shwetaaaa ur looking (hot)," Dalljeet said, "Hey bhagwaaaan …. Motivational personified." Meanwhile, Saumya called her 'lovely'.

This isn't the first time that Palak turned cheerleader for Shweta. Over the weekend, Shweta had shared pictures in which she wore a red outfit. She shared the picture with the caption, "Be Uncommon !! and Wear some Red!!!" Palak took to the comments section and wrote, "TELL THEM QUEEN."

Shweta had previously revealed that Palak had encouraged her to undergo a physical transformation. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble earlier this year, the actor said that Palak asked her to hire a good trainer and get fit.

"My daughter said, ‘Dude this is your business, this is your career. You are not over yet. Hire a good trainer. Go get a good trainer. Pay money baby and get yourself fit.’ Then I said, ‘Yeah you are right.’ Palak also said, ‘Don’t go to a trainer, they want you to keep training all their life. They will not make your body, go to a transformer who can transform you in like few months,'" she said.

While Shweta is an established star on the small screen, Palak is set to make her acting debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The horror-thriller is directed by Vishal Mishra and presented by Vivek Oberoi’s Oberoi Mega Entertainment along with Prernaa V Arora’s Mandiraa Entertainment.