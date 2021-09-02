Sidharth Shukla's death leaves TV and film stars in shock; Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon 'can't believe it'

Bigg Boss 13 winner, actor Sidharth Shukla, died of heart attack on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai said. He was 40.

Sidharth featured in multiple television soaps and reality shows. The most famous among them were Balika Vadhu and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Sidharth's colleagues and friends from the film and television industries have expressed shock at his death. Manoj Bajpayee wrote in a tweet, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! No yaar !!!!"

Raveena Tandon wrote, "Omg! Can’t believe this news! Still hoping it’s not true! So successful and hardworking, too young to go." Tisca Chopra wrote, "Numb... Siddharth, neighbour and occasional walking buddy .. #SiddharthShukla RIP... hope aunty and friends have the strength to bear your immense loss."

Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news." Ronit Roy wrote, "WHAT!!!!!! Good god! NOOOOOOO!" Kushal Tandon tweeted, "What is this true? Shuklaaaa???????"

Kapil Sharma wrote, "Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti."

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Also read: Actor Sidharth Shukla dies of a heart attack: Mumbai's Cooper Hospital

Sidharth began his career as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but became a household name with Balika Vadhu. He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13.

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania where he had a supporting role. His last public appearance was last week on an episode of Dance Deewane with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.