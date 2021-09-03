Sidharth Shukla's 'lambi hai zindagi' video resurfaces online, fans break down

A video of the late actor Sidharth Shukla sending a get-well-soon message is being shared on social media. In the video, Sidharth says that life is long and that he will certainly cross paths with the person he was addressing.

Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai on Thursday. While initial reports suggested that he'd suffered a heart attack, the final word on the cause of death is yet to be out. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital on Thursday morning but was declared dead on arrival.

In the video, Sidharth says, "Hey Bug, I'm sorry we couldn't meet. Mujhe pata chala (I came to know) something is wrong with your sister. I hope that she's well. All my love and prayers to her, and I really hope she gets well soon. And I know she will get well soon. You take care, and lambi hai zindagi, milenge phirse (life is long, we'll cross paths). Take care, bye."

Sidharth's fans took to the comments section to express their sadness. "Bhai choti hi hai zindagi (Life is short, brother)," one person commented. "Koi nhi janta kon kab tak rahega (No one knows when their time will be up)!!" another fan wrote. "Come back Sid," wrote a third fan.

Sidharth, who was best known for his appearance in the popular television show Balika Vadhu and for winning the reality show Bigg Boss 13, also had a supporting role in the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, his Humpty Sharma co-stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were among the scores of Bollywood celebrities who condoled his death.

Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3 and had made guest appearances on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with his rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill.