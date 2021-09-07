Sidharth Shukla’s prayer meet: Brahma Kumari Shivani says his mom revealed what gave her strength to deal with his death

Sidharth Shukla’s mother, Rita Shukla, dealt with his untimely death on Thursday with great strength, Brahma Kumari Shivani revealed. At a prayer meet organised in honour of Sidharth on Monday evening, BK Shivani recalled her conversation with his mother on the evening of his demise.

In a video shared online by Sidharth’s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra, BK Shivani praised Rita for her ‘sthirta (steadiness)’ and ‘shakti (strength)’. She said that when she asked Rita if she was doing okay, her reply was, “Mere paas parmatma ki shakti hai (I have God’s strength with me).”

Rita also told BK Shivani, “Mujhe sirf ek hi sankalp hai, woh khush rahega jahaan jayega (I have only one resolution: he will be happy wherever he is).”

Sidharth died on Thursday morning, at the age of 40, and is survived by Rita and his two sisters. Many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan paid tribute to him on social media.

On Monday, Sidharth’s family issued their first statement after his death and thanked the Mumbai Police for their support. They also requested everyone to give them privacy in these tough times.

“Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve,” the statement read.

“A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti -The Shukla Family,” it added.

Sidharth, best known for the shows Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss 13, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.