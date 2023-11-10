Sikh American Jag Bains scripts history, wins Big Brother 25 title, takes home a whopping $750,000 grand prize

Jag Bains, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Washington and owner of a trucking company, made history by clinching the title of Big Brother 25. His victory, achieved at the end of a grueling 100-day season, saw him win over fellow competitors Matt Klotz, a 27-year-old Deaflympics swimmer from Louisiana, and Bowie Jane Ball, a 46-year-old Australian DJ and barrister.

Jag Bains has become first Sikh-American to win Big Brother(CBS)

"To be able to win this with integrity and loyalty the whole time is exactly what I wanted to do," Bains told host Julie Chen-Moonves at the end of the episode.

Bains is the first Sikh-American to not only participate in the U.S. version of Big Brother but also to win the title. He is now the third straight winner to make history on the U.S. version of Big Brother. Xavier Prather was first, becoming the first Black individual to win the game in 2021. He was followed by Taylor Hale, who became the first Black woman to win in 2022.

It's not just the title Jag clinched may firsts during the show, he is the first player to win the competition after being voted out, has an all-time competition record and also all-time veto record. He emerged victorious with a 5-2 vote, defeating Klotz in the final round. Overwhelmed with emotion, Bains described his win as being “on top of the world.”

Bains will be taking home a prize money of $750,000 whereas the runner-up, Klotz, received only $75,000.

He gave a very dramatic final speech to vote for him, saying, “my hands are covered in your blood.”

“I am the most dominant, masterful, strategic player in this house. I don’t only deserve to win, I have earned this victory," Bains explained. "I am the first Sikh player on Big Brother, and not only that, you all need to make the right decision tonight so I can be crowned the first Sikh winner of Big Brother. It is the right thing to do and I have earned it every step of the way.”

