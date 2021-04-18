Somya Seth opens up about her battle with suicidal thoughts during pregnancy

Actor Somya Seth has opened up on how she battled suicidal thoughts when she was pregnant, soon after her wedding in 2015. In a recent interview, she also talked about how her unborn son Ayden, now three and a half year old, saved her life.

Somya, who was last seen in Chakravartin Samrat Ashok, is currently in the USA. She got divorced in June 2019.

Talking about her tough times, Somya told a leading daily, "In 2017, I was married and pregnant and trying to figure out ways to commit suicide until my parents came to Virginia. They tried to help me and brought me back from the brink. I remember this one time when I was standing in front of the mirror, unable to recognise my own self. I was completely bruised. I didn't eat for several days even though I was pregnant. I couldn't dare to look at the mirror for a few days and when I finally did, I just wanted to end my life."

"However, I was pregnant. And that's when I felt that if I die my child would not know how much I love him/her. He would have to live without a mother for the rest of his life. I could kill myself but could never think of harming my own child. So yes, that's how my son Ayden saved my life," she said.

She also revealed that she shares joint custody of the son with her ex-husband and gets to meet Ayden every other week. "We do simple things like sleeping on our deck under the sun, screaming on top of our voices in the woods, just petting Maggi, our dog, or cooking food, playing and sometimes making trips to the zoo. But majorly due to Covid, we are home. Ayden and his friends love painting, cycling and singing songs," she said.

Somya also told the daily that she loved acting, and is not wary of returning in front of the camera. However, she is currently a licensed realtor in Virginia.

Somya got married in 2015 to Arun Kumar in a resort in the United States. Four years later, they parted ways.

Somya made her television debut with Navya on Star Plus in 2011. She was last seen in the role of Kaurvaki in Chakravartin Ashok Samrat on Colors.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918