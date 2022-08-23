Sonali Phogat looks unrecognisable in these rare pictures from modelling days

Sonali Phogat died on Monday due to a heart attack in Goa. Sonali appeared in several Punjabi and Haryanvi videos and also on Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. Have a look at some of her rare pictures from her modeling days. Also Read: When Sonali Phogat said she was ‘mentally tortured’ after her husband's death: 'People tried to take advantage...'

During Bigg Boss, Sonali said that she was always interested in acting but never got a chance because her parents got her married when she was just a teenager. She started her television career as a Hindi anchor on Doordarshan Haryana. She later bagged a role in Zee TV’s famous serial Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma where she played the role of Nawab Shah's wife Zeenat. The show was based on the India-Pakistan partition and aired in 2016.

Unseen pictures of Sonali Phogat from her modeling days.

Sonali has worked in the 2019 film P se Pyaar F se Farar with Jimmy Shergill. Her short film Motherhood, garnered immense love. She never talked about her modeling career but these pictures from her old shoots can give any model a tough competition.

Unseen pictures of Sonali Phogat from her modeling days.

Sonali lost her husband Sanjay Phogat in 2016, with whom she had a daughter named Yashodhara. Sanjay was found dead under mysterious circumstances. His body was found in a field near the farmhouse by his family members. In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Sonali spoke about the mental torture she went through after his death. She said, “After he died, I saw the reality of people and how they view a woman. If a woman is good-looking and alone, she is not allowed to live. She is mentally tortured and wrong things are said about her. People make all kinds of attempts to force you to sit at home or take advantage of you.”

Sonali had posted a new profile picture on her social media accounts roughly 12 hours before she died. Sonali had gone to Goa with a few of her staff members and died at Grand Leoney Resort, Anjuna, where she had gone to attend a function on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON