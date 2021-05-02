Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sonu Sood, Nora Fatehi fight back tears as Bharti Singh remembers how she feared for Covid-19 positive mother's life
tv

Sonu Sood, Nora Fatehi fight back tears as Bharti Singh remembers how she feared for Covid-19 positive mother's life

Bharti Singh broke down talking about the Covid-19 and its devastating trail while appearing on an episode of Dance Deewane 3. Watch video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Bharti Singh and Sonu Sood on Sunday's episode of Dance Deewan 3.

Bharti Singh was seen crying on stage as she spoke about the devastation caused by Covid-19 in India. She was on stage on Dance Deewane 3 when the incident happened. The episode was shot likely before the lockdown in Mumbai due to the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Bharti was seen in the video saying in Hindi: "Corona is making us weep, taking so many lives. My mother had tested positive. My mother would call and, in one such a call, revealed how there was a 'uncle' in the neighbourhood who had died. She would cry, I was fearful thinking 'will I get a phone call?'"

She continued: "Itna zyada tod dia hai Corona ne (Corona has broken us all)." On the episode, which will air on Sunday, Sonu Sood and Nora Fatehi will be seen as special guests. In the clip, as Bharti spoke, Sonu and Nora were seen wiping tears from their eyes.

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has caused havoc in India. The pandemic has taken lakhs of lives with there being a severe shortage of hospital beds, ventilators and medical oxygen.

The second wave saw many Bollywood celebrities also testing positive to the virus. Names included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal and many others.

Also read: Salman Khan improvised step of using Disha Patani as a dumbbell in Seeti Maar, reveals Prabhudeva. Watch

In March, at least 18 members of the Dance Deewane 3 crew had reportedly tested positive to the virus. The previous episodes of Dance Deewane had seen many veteran actors such as Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh visit the sets.

Bharti Singh was seen crying on stage as she spoke about the devastation caused by Covid-19 in India. She was on stage on Dance Deewane 3 when the incident happened. The episode was shot likely before the lockdown in Mumbai due to the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Bharti was seen in the video saying in Hindi: "Corona is making us weep, taking so many lives. My mother had tested positive. My mother would call and, in one such a call, revealed how there was a 'uncle' in the neighbourhood who had died. She would cry, I was fearful thinking 'will I get a phone call?'"

She continued: "Itna zyada tod dia hai Corona ne (Corona has broken us all)." On the episode, which will air on Sunday, Sonu Sood and Nora Fatehi will be seen as special guests. In the clip, as Bharti spoke, Sonu and Nora were seen wiping tears from their eyes.

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has caused havoc in India. The pandemic has taken lakhs of lives with there being a severe shortage of hospital beds, ventilators and medical oxygen.

The second wave saw many Bollywood celebrities also testing positive to the virus. Names included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal and many others.

Also read: Salman Khan improvised step of using Disha Patani as a dumbbell in Seeti Maar, reveals Prabhudeva. Watch

In March, at least 18 members of the Dance Deewane 3 crew had reportedly tested positive to the virus. The previous episodes of Dance Deewane had seen many veteran actors such as Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh visit the sets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharti singh covid 19 news

Related Stories

tv

Hina Khan tests positive for Covid-19, Surbhi Chandna, Aamir Ali and Bharti Singh send prayers

PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 10:31 PM IST
tv

Bharti Singh scolds man and says ‘mask lagaiye’, realises she is not wearing one but he is. Watch funny video

PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:14 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP