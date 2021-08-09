Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Step inside Arjun Bijlani’s spacious new sea-facing home, bought as gift for wife Neha Swami
tv

Step inside Arjun Bijlani’s spacious new sea-facing home, bought as gift for wife Neha Swami

Arjun Bijlani bought a new home with a ‘beautiful sea view and nice skyline’ as a gift for his wife Neha Swami. They will move in to the new place by the end of this year.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Arjun Bijlani shared pictures of his new home on Instagram.

Television actor Arjun Bijlani surprised his wife Neha Swami with a grand present: a new sea-facing home. He originally wanted to buy it for her as an anniversary present-- they celebrated eight years of marriage on May 20-- but could not do so as he was away in Cape Town, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, at the time.

In an Instagram post, Arjun shared pictures of his and Neha’s new house, which is yet to be decorated, and wrote, “Got a new place called home. This is the news I wanted to share with you guys... Wouldn’t have been possible without your constant support, love and affection. Thank you bappa and a big thank you to all of you... #newhome #blessings #newbeginnings #mondaymotivation.”

Speaking to a leading daily, Arjun said, “I have just bought a new house. The interior work will start soon and will go on for six to eight months. So, we will move into the house by the end of this year. I wanted to buy it for our anniversary as a gift for Neha. However, I couldn’t do it then as I was shooting for KKK in Cape Town. So, I bought it now. It was a surprise and I am so happy that she loved it.”

Also see: Akshay Kumar wants Neeraj Chopra to play him in a biopic, reacts to viral meme

Arjun already has a favourite ook - the deck, which offers a view of the sea. “Every family dreams of decorating their house in a certain way. I won’t call this my dream home, but it’s quite close to that. It’s nice and spacious. My favourite corner is yet to be made, which will be the deck where I can relax for hours. It has a beautiful sea view and nice skyline,” he said.

Currently, Arjun is seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. He won the first ‘K-medal’ of the show, which allowed him to opt out of the elimination stunt last week and send Sourabh Raaj Jain in his place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arjun bijlani neha swami
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist

This little girl in a playground is an exact representation of Monday blues

The rebirth of Shaheed Minar

Fish with human-like teeth caught in the US. Pics go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP