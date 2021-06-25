Step inside Kishwer Merchant's baby shower with teddy bear train, multi-coloured balloons, and cakes. See pics

Actor Kishwer Merchant and her husband Suyyash Rai, who are expecting their first child, on Friday gave glimpses from her baby shower. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared candid pictures on their respective accounts.

Kishwer Merchant was seen dressed in a pink sharara suit, with chuda among other jewellery and left her hair open. She is seen seated with a teddy bear on her lap as she laughs. Suyyash Rai is seen dressed in a silk blue kurta paired with silk white trousers.

She captioned her post, "Baby Hum dono kaafi alag hai but saath mien PERFECT (we are quite different but together we are perfect) @suyyashrai Hi papa to be." In another post, she wrote, "My Princess Moments...#sukishkababy coming soon."

Suyyash dropped another post in which Kishwer is seen lifting the teddy bear as he rested his hands on her shoulders. Golden, white, pink and blue balloons, of different sizes, adorned the room. A teddy bear train was also seen that carried gifts and balloons. White flowers were used to add character to the room. Two cakes also marked the celebrations.

Sharing the picture, Suyyash wrote, "I did everything possible to make this day special for you I only wish that you smile like this always , and I promise to take care of you two always and forever . I love you Thanking everyone who showered their blessings on us we love you guys ! #Sukishkababy #SuyyashRai #KishwerMerchant Thankyu @raishrutirai diii @gur4neet & @manmit_22 for everything...Special thanks to Daadi & Daadu for the train filled with gifts ❤️ we missed you @rai.ranjana !"

The couple announced that she was pregnant with their first child in March.

The couple announced that she was pregnant with their first child in March. Suyyash and Kishwer's child is due in August.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kishwer had said, “I just feel the timing has been really bad. I never imagined that my pregnancy would be like this--stuck at home and not being able to do anything, or not even being able to go out and that I’d have to be very careful about every move that I make.” However, Kishwer had also expressed gratitude for being able to spend time with Suyyash.