Step inside sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan's lavish three-storey penthouse with lush terrace. See pics, video

Sisters Neeti and Shakti Mohan have been featured in the latest edition of Where The Heart Is, a video series in which celebrities take fans inside their homes. The sisters invited fans into their 'beautiful little home, where the magic happens'.

"This is the first time we're sharing our personal space with everyone," they said in the video. Living with their family, Shakti said, makes the home feel 'complete'.

Visuals of the house showed a large living area, which doubles up as practice space for the sisters. But they primarily rehearse on their terrace. Shakti said that the lush terrace is where they practice dance and shoot videos.

"The hall is really important for us, because we need the space to dance, and it's been a constant in all our homes," Shakti said, while Mukti spoke about hosting 'dance nights' with friends, and rehearsing for their sister Neeti's sangeet ceremony there.

The living area in Shakti and Mukti Mohan's house.

Shakti also spoke about a 'super-chilling zone', which is their 'personal space' in the three-storey house. She said that no matter where she is in the world, all she wants to do is to return to her room, which she described as 'peaceful', and a representation of who she is as a person.

An aerial view of Shakti and Mukti Mohan's terrace.

'Mukti Mansion', however, appeared more cluttered than Shakti's space. Mukti's room was decorated with a 'thought wall', and a bookcase.

Shakti and Mukti Mohan's lush terrace space.

Also read: Step inside Rajkummar Rao's minimalist house that showcases his love for films. See pics, watch video

The sisters were brought up in Delhi, and said that they were often confused as twins -- they wore the same clothes, went to the same school, had the same friends, and even the same phone. In the video, they reminisced about their beginnings as dancers, and where they wish to take their talents.