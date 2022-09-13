Succession creator Jesse Armstrong jokes about King Charles at Emmys 2022: 'Voting was involved in our win'

HBO's Succession won the award for the Best Drama Series at Emmy Awards 2022. Show's creator Jesse Armstrong. While accepting the honour during the show, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong left everyone in shocked, as he took a dig at e Charles succession to the throne after Queen Elizabeth's death recently. Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II: Her best on-screen portrayals from The Queen to The Crown

The entire team of the HBO show, including creator Jesse came to the stage to accept the award. In his acceptance speech, Jesse said, "Big week for successions. New king in the UK...for us. Uh, evidently a little more voting was involved in our winning than Prince Charles. I am not saying we're more legitimate in our position than he is. We will leave that up to the other people." Hearing this, peopled cheered in the crowd. He then added, "We are incredibly grateful to have this honour. This group is extraordinary. It's a team effort."

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign. Charles, 73, automatically became king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, and New Zealand.

Succession was nominated in 14 acting categories at the Emmys. The show beat Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Yellowjackets to win the award. Succession captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020. Meanwhile, the fourth season of the show is in the works. Apart from Matthew Macfadyen (who bagged the award for The Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series), Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Hiam Abbass, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, and Arian Moayed.

