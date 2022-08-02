Sudesh Lehri says he used to sell tea, kulfi, vegetables before television debut: 'I would walk barefoot to give tea'

Comedian Sudesh Lehri, who is known for his appearance in popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed details about his childhood in a new interview. Sudesh, who never went to school said that he took up odd jobs for money as he comes from a poor family. He said that he used to walk to factories barefoot to sell tea and had to sell kulfis and vegetables to make money. Also Read: Sudesh Lehri says his is ‘a hate marriage’: 'I did not fall in love. Why should I lie?'

Sudesh first appeared on television when he participated in the 2007 comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. He later appeared in Comedy Circus with comedian Krushna Abhishek and they won three seasons of the reality comedy show. He later appeared in Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Nights Live, and Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza. He also did small role in Bollywood films such as Jai Ho, Naughty @ 40, Ready, Great Grand Masti, Total Dhamaal and many more.

Recalling thos times, he told ETimes in an interview, “I came from a poor background. There was no opportunity to study. I would do small odd jobs since my childhood. I have worked in factories, at tea stalls. I used to make tea but mere ghar pe chai nahi banti thi. So, when I would make tea, carry 5-6 cups in one hand and carry kettle in another hand, walk barefoot to the factory to give tea, I would sneak around in a corner, have a cup of tea myself, wash the glass and then go. This was our condition. I have worked in sweet shops, slippers factory. I have sold kulfi, vegetables as well. That actually was a practical workshop for me as an actor. While selling kulfi, vegetables…we had to act. I have never been to school. I do miss it.”

He added, “I liked singing and I was working in an orchestra. I would sing at weddings. I would notice the anchor, the announcer on mic and mimic them. I would mimic legendary singers. People started liking me for my mimicry skills and I realised that. So I continued doing that.”

