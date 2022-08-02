Sudesh Lehri says his is ‘a hate marriage’: 'I did not fall in love. Why should I lie?'

Sudesh Lehiri has said that he could love his wife, so he would like to call it a hate marriage. Sudesh got married at the age of 16. Sudesh appeared as a guest on Maniesh Paul's podcast where he talked about his wife and their marriage. (Also read: Sudesh Lehri takes dig at 'fall-out' with Krushna Abhishek)

Talking about his wife, Sudesh told Maniesh Paul, “My wife doesn’t understand English and I am not allowed to joke in the house. I vent out my frustration in English because she doesn’t understand." He also joked that he vents his anger in English as she does not understand the language. “I can say anything. ‘I hate you, you are monken' - I can’t say monkey.”

Maniesh then asked if Sudesh had a love marriage, and he replied, "Hate marriage. I won't lie. People say they fell in love and got married, I did not fall in love. So hate marriage, why should I lie? I say it proudly."

He then went on to explain, "Sometimes even hate marriages run smoothly, like mine. That time, wo free me mil gayi. Aaj ke zamane me kitna kharch hai batao (I got her for free, these are such expensive times). If you want a beautiful one, you have to bear the expenses. When I got married, I was very young. I was playing in orchestra. My family feared I may find someone and get married elsewhere. So, I told them, 'get me married'. My family got her from a wedding, which she was attending. They took us to a temple and we got married in presence of just a few people.”

Sudesh also joked that he often remembers his wife when performing on stage, especially when he sings sad songs. “I can remember her and sing all the sad songs, it improves my performance,” he said.

Sudesh has appeared on many popular comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and The Kapil Sharma Show. He has also worked in several movies such as Dhamaal.

