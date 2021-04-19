IND USA
Comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri have worked in shows such as Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights Bachao.
Sudesh Lehri takes dig at 'fall-out' with Krushna Abhishek, posts pic with twins asking them to never break up. See here

  • Sudesh Lehri made a joke at the expense of his long-rumoured tiff with Krushna Abhishek. Check out his post here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 11:52 AM IST

Comedians Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek engaged in some social media banter about their 'tiff'. The former colleagues have occasionally made tongue-in-cheek comments about their alleged falling out, which was first reported a few years ago.

Over the weekend, Sudesh took to Instagram and shared a picture of Krushna's twins, writing in Hindi, "Kids, don't grow up to be like your dad. Never break your bond." He added, "Love you Krushna," to which Krushna replied, "Tode se bhi na tute yeh jodi jald he dekhegi saath mein krushna sudesh ki jodi (The Krushna-Sudesh pair will never break, and will soon be seen once again)."


Responding to rumours of their fall-out, Sudesh had told SpotboyE in 2017, "I am surprised that such things are being written about us because we share an excellent camaraderie. We have worked together on many shows and never had any issues or differences. All this is rubbish."

Krushna had told a leading daily, "Whatever I have learnt about comedy is because of Sudeshji. During Comedy Circus, he would get better lines than me, but I never complained. A comedy show is not run by an individual, it requires teamwork. I can't help it if people are calling The Drama Company my show."

It was reported at the time that the shoot of The Drama Company was stalled for a few hours because Krushna and Sudesh had differences.

Also read: Govinda says Krushna Abhishek is 'spoiling' his image: 'I really don't know who is making him do it'

Krushna, meanwhile, has an actual feud brewing with his uncle, actor Govinda. The two have refused to share the stage with each other on several occasions. Govinda in a recent interview said that Krushna is 'spoiling' his image.

krushna abhishek govinda

