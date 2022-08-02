Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sudesh Lehri says his is ‘a hate marriage’: 'I did not fall in love. Why should I lie?'

Sudesh Lehri says his is ‘a hate marriage’: 'I did not fall in love. Why should I lie?'

tv
Published on Aug 02, 2022 11:07 AM IST
Sudesh Lehri explains why calls his own marriage a hate marriage, adding that even hate marriages can run smoothly.
Sudesh Lehri talks about his marriage. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sudesh Lehiri has said that he could love his wife, so he would like to call it a hate marriage. Sudesh got married at the age of 16. Sudesh appeared as a guest on Maniesh Paul's podcast where he talked about his wife and their marriage. (Also read: Sudesh Lehri takes dig at 'fall-out' with Krushna Abhishek)

Talking about his wife, Sudesh told Maniesh Paul, “My wife doesn’t understand English and I am not allowed to joke in the house. I vent out my frustration in English because she doesn’t understand." He also joked that he vents his anger in English as she does not understand the language. “I can say anything. ‘I hate you, you are monken' - I can’t say monkey.”

Maniesh then asked if Sudesh had a love marriage, and he replied, "Hate marriage. I won't lie. People say they fell in love and got married, I did not fall in love. So hate marriage, why should I lie? I say it proudly."

He then went on to explain, "Sometimes even hate marriages run smoothly, like mine. That time, wo free me mil gayi. Aaj ke zamane me kitna kharch hai batao (I got her for free, these are such expensive times). If you want a beautiful one, you have to bear the expenses. When I got married, I was very young. I was playing in orchestra. My family feared I may find someone and get married elsewhere. So, I told them, 'get me married'. My family got her from a wedding, which she was attending. They took us to a temple and we got married in presence of just a few people.”

RELATED STORIES

Sudesh also joked that he often remembers his wife when performing on stage, especially when he sings sad songs. “I can remember her and sing all the sad songs, it improves my performance,” he said.

Sudesh has appeared on many popular comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and The Kapil Sharma Show. He has also worked in several movies such as Dhamaal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
actor comedy
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP