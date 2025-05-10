Suits LA to The Irrational: 5 shows cancelled by NBC

NBC faced a challenging day with the announcement of cancellations for five of its series, all within a few hours. These moves are largely due to the network's decision to prioritise 180 hours of primetime NBA coverage next season, creating the need to free up space in its schedule. As a result, several shows were sacrificed to make way for the high-demand basketball programming. NBC's scheduling changes led to the cancellation of five series, including the Suits spinoff, The Irrational and more.(@NBCSuits/X)

NBC cuts off 5 shows from its fall lineup

Suits LA

The spinoff of the popular series Suits was cancelled by the network after just one season and is undeniably the biggest disappointment for the fans among the shows axed. While the pilot episode of the series garnered a good viewership, it significantly dropped in the following episodes.

Night court

After running for three seasons, the series was brought to an end by NBC. However, its cancellation does not come as a surprise, given that the show was the most vulnerable to being axed. The viewership for the show plummeted after the success of the first season. According to Deadline, there was a push to give the show an abbreviated fourth season, but it did not pass.

Lopez vs Lopez

Lopez vs. Lopez, a multi-camera comedy that ran for three seasons, was another casualty of NBC’s programming shake-up. The series, which was praised for its personal portrayal of George Lopez’s real-life family dynamics, has now been cancelled, leaving Happy’s Place as the only surviving multi-cam comedy of the season.

The Irrational

The Irrational, a crime drama led by Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, a behavioural science professor tackling high-stakes cases, has been cancelled after two seasons. While the show saw solid ratings in its first season, boosted by the limited competition during the strike period, its success did not carry over long-term. Despite its intriguing premise, the series ultimately couldn’t secure a lasting place in NBC’s lineup, as reported by Newsweek.

Found

Found, suffered the same fate as The Irrational– gained popularity and viewership during the strike period. However, the ratings plummeted once the strike was over and more content was available to watch on TV.