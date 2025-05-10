New Beast Games season to feature 7,000 contestants, boosted prize, and jaw-dropping global locations: Report

The new season of Beast Games is poised to take the world by storm, with filming set to take place across multiple international locations and a record-breaking multi-million-dollar jackpot awaiting one of the lucky 7,000 contestants. Reports suggest that the highly anticipated season follows the incredible success of its debut, which attracted a staggering 50 million global viewers within its first 25 days, making it the most-watched unscripted show in Prime Video’s history. New Beast Games season set for international filming with $12 million jackpot.(@MrBeast/X)

Prime Video head reveals updates on Beast Games' new season

While Mr Beast is yet to confirm the new season of the Beast Games, Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Mike Hopkins, shared a few details at the Milken Institute Global Conference this week. He revealed, “We’re going to do a couple more seasons of that, I think, soon." A longtime source close to the YouTuber claimed that next season could be “the biggest TV show ever.”

The source revealed potential filming locations ranging from the African desert and South America to Greece, southern Europe, the Philippines, and other parts of Asia, alongside a Midwestern site in the United States. According to the insider, the goal is to have 1,000 contestants at each of these diverse locations, a significant leap from the original season, which featured a total of 1,000 competitors across the entire 10-part show. This time, participants will be competing across different time zones.

Beast Games increases the winning prize

The media outlet believes that the prize money for the show is also set to be elevated from $10 million, which was the largest single game show prize, to $12 million in the next season. Mr Beast is eyeing a “battle of the continents” to bring in 100 million viewers worldwide, which is double what he garnered from the first season’s success.

The new season is set to feature between 12 and 15 episodes, with celebrities tied to the various filming locations making appearances at different intervals throughout the competition. Backed by a robust budget of $150 million, significantly higher than the $100 million reported cost of season one.