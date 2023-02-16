Sumedh Mudgalkar denies dating RadhaKrishn co-star Mallika Singh: We shared a good equation

Since the two started working in mythological show RadhaKrishn, their chemistry led to several rumours being churned. Actors Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh were believed to be in a steady relationship, and the two always maintained a stoic silence about their dalliance.

Ask Mudgalkar what’s happening between the two and he says, “Nothing is happening. We are good friends.” Their mythological drama recently wrapped up after running for four years. Mudgalkar continues, “Over the period of time we are concentrating on our work. I’m just so upset about the fact that it’s just me and Mallika who get talked about. Basant (Bhatt, actor) has also given a lot to the show. He is also a good friend of mine and Mallika.”

While Mudgalkar beats around the bush, we ask if he and Singh ever dated. He replies, “We didn’t. We shared a good equation. I can’t say that we always have shared a good equation or we will share one. She is a wonderful person, so it might come like that (the relationship rumours). If there’s anything they (people) should know we have come out in the open and spoken about it.”

While he leaves us further perplexed, the actor talks about his former co-star with much love. He shares, “Mallika has a bright future. She has given everything to Radha’s character and has worked hard for it. I genuinely respect that. Working with me isn’t an easy task. She is the one who has to work with me the most and she has done a commendable job.”

Mudgalkar confesses that he is currently “single” however, also admits that he is “not comfortable talking about personal life”. “I don’t like to flaunt my personal life. It should remain personal,” he ends.