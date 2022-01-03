Sunny Leone complains Kapil Sharma never calls her, he says he had to get married while waiting for her number. Watch

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian invited the team behind the song Panghat. Actor Sunny Leone and singer Mika Singh entered the stage with music composers Toshi Sabri and Sharib Sabri.

During the episode, Kapil can be heard telling Sunny, “Aapse kaafi dino baad mulaqat ho rahi hai (We are meeting after so long.)” Sunny replies, “Haan, aap mujhe call nahi karte ho, hi bhi nahi bolte, kuch nahi (Yes, because you don't call me, you don't even say hi to me, nothing).” Kapil then jokes, “Tumhare phone number ka wait karte karte shaadi ki hai (I got married while I was still waiting for you to share your phone number).”

Kapil then recalls when he saw Mika for the first time during a Daler Mehndi show. He says, “Meine pehli bar paaji ko Daler paaji ke show mein dekha tha. Bass ek woh din tha aur aaj ka din hai, uske baad meine inko paaji ke sath nahi dekha sirf ladkiyon ke sath dekha hai (The first time I saw Mika sir was during his performance with Daler sir. And after that, I didn't see him with Daler sir, only spotted him with girls).”

Krushna Abhishek then joins the guests on the stage and asks Mika Singh, “Kanoon mein nahi maante ho kya (You don't believe in law)?” Mika replies, “Maanta hun, kyun nahi maanunga (Obviously I believe in law)” Krushna then pulls his leg and asks him “Kanoon yeh hai ki 21 saal ki umar mein shaadi ho jani chahiye. Aap toh do bar 21 ke ho gaye (According to the law, one should get married by the age of 21. You have turned 21 twice)."

Krushna then says, “Paaji kab tak aap yeh customer care wali ladkiyon ke sath time pass karte rahoge (Brother till when are you going to do time pass with customer care girls)?”

Mika, Toshi and Sharib are currently promoting their upcoming song Pangat, which stars Sunny. Previously, actors Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli came to the show to promote their upcoming film RRR.

