Krushna Abhishek trips and falls on The Kapil Sharma Show, says ‘Don’t make me wear a saree again’

On Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, RRR director SS Rajamouli was the guest with his stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt. During a piece he was doing on the episode, comedian Krushna Abhishek suffered a fall on the stage mid-show, apparently due to the saree he was wearing as his character Sapna.

Team RRR came to promote their upcoming film. Krushna arrived wearing a saree instead of the usual skirt that his popular character Sapna wears on the show. “I don’t know what costume they gave me. I am stuck in this,” said Krushna as he walked onto the stage. He then told the guests, “You must know I have that big frock. But specially for you, they gave me this today.

After finishing his segment on the episode, as Krushna sprinted towards the wings, he slipped and tumbled, falling onto the floor. As the guests looked at him, he got up and wagged a finger at Kapil, saying, “Agli baar saree mat pehnana mere ko (Don’t make me wear a saree again).” He then wrapped the saree around his ankles and cautiously walked off as the guests laughed.

During the show, Krushna--while in character as Sapna--took a thinly-veiled jibe towards his uncle Govinda, with whom he has a fractured relationship. After he cracked a joke, Kapil mockingly admonished him, saying, “What kind of things are you saying? What will they think about you?” Without missing a beat, Krushna replied, “Jiska mama uske baare me nahi sochta, yeh kya sochenge (Why would these people care about someone whose uncle himself doesn’t care about him)!”

Krushna has been a cast member on Kapil Sharma’s show for years. His character Sapna has become a staple of the show and popular among both the guests and the viewers. In 2020, on a special episode of the show, Krushna had revealed that he had reservations about doing the show because he did not want to crossdress. Kapil said he somehow managed to convince him and brought him on board eventually.

