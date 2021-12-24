Krushna Abhishek trolls Shahid Kapoor for putting ice ‘in the wrong place’ in Kabir Singh. Watch his reaction

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend to promote their upcoming film, Jersey. A new promo for the episode showed cast members Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda caricaturing Dharmendra and Sunny Deol, respectively.

Krushna, as Dharmendra, gave Shahid tips on how to make a drink. “Aap bohot achche artist hai. Ek cheez main aapko batana chahunga. Glass mein baraf dala jata hai aur aise piya jata hai (You are a very good artist. I want to tell you one thing. You put ice cubes in a glass and then drink),” he said.

As Kiku wondered why he was giving instructions to Shahid on something so basic, Krushna explained, “Tune Kabir Singh nahi dekhi kya? Baraf galat jagah pe daal rahe the woh (Did you not watch Kabir Singh? He was putting ice in the wrong place).” Shahid made a goofy face halfway through the joke but cracked up afterwards.

In the opening scenes of Kabir Singh, Shahid is seen as a raging alcoholic who puts ice cubes down his pants. He plays a surgeon who drowns his sorrows in alcohol and drugs after the woman he loves marries someone else.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh also starred Kiara Advani. The film was criticised for allegedly endorsing toxic masculinity but was a major box office success. With earnings of over ₹250 crore, the film was the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019, after Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War.

In an Instagram post on the one-year anniversary of Kabir Singh’s release, Shahid thanked fans for loving the ‘complex, conflicted character’. He added, “#kabirsingh was never just a film to me.. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special.”

