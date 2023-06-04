Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's Supriya Shukla denies being typecast: I add new nuances, approach every character differently

Supriya Shukla has been a household name thanks to her lovely characters in TV shows like Molkki, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and several others. The actor is now all set to return as Ram Kapoor's mom in the third season of hit family drama, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and is glad to be playing an urban character. Despite playing a mom in all the shows, Supriya makes it clear that she approaches all her characters differently and makes sure to add some new nuances in every character. (Also read: Kumkum Bhagya’s Supriya Shukla on daughter Jhanak’s roka)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Supriya opened up about joining the cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3 and also talked about meeting the female lead Disha Parmar, who recently announced her pregnancy. Excerpts:

You played the antagonist in Molkki and was seen as a doting mother in Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. What kind of shades do you like to portray on screen?

I like everything. Whichever project I take, I say yes only when I love the character. It's always good to explore. Sarla in Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya had been a very strong woman, I loved playing a single mother and getting a spin-off as well. Molkki was totally different because it had a Haryanvi dialect and was a rural setup. And then in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, I am doing an urban, rich character after a very long time. She is so tied to her values and wants her son to follow them as well. Every show has a different flavour and that's what excites me, to put layers, play a little differently. Everything cannot change in every character but some difference should be there, the way you approach a character.

Do you feel typecast as you play a mother in most of the shows?

There is nothing like that, we meet many people in life after which we feel they are like our mom or dad. If the character is positive, there will be things that will be similar like they don't lie or won't hurt anyone. But one must approach the character differently and imbibe some new things. When the show is a hit, other writers imbibe those things in their characters. But at least you are content that I started it. The TV industry is like that, if one idea sells, similar ideas emerge soon after. Moms will always be the same, every child thinks his mother is the best but they are different from each other.

What is new in the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain?

I am new this season. Ekta has brought it back for the third time and I feel fortunate to be a part of it. I am also loving playing an urban character to whom I can relate a bit. The language is normal, we also talk in English like we all do. It makes connecting with the character easier. How Ram and Priya meet each other in a different way this time will be shown in the third season.

How will the show progress with Disha's pregnancy?

I don't know. The writers and creators know better. I met her and congratulated her. I wish the best for her. She is such a beautiful person, she is so nice and has a calmness on her face. Anyways, I am Ram's mom and worry more about him and want him to get married (laughs).

You have worked in iconic films like Parineeta, Munnabhai Lage Raho Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots. Are you working on a new film at present?

I did Babli Bouncer which was a very beautiful experience. I didn't get any good films after that. When you get such meaty characters on TV, you feel that the character in a film should have at least some meat. Even if there are 1-2 scenes, there should be something interesting in it. I am doing one more show currently but the announcement is yet to be made.