Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi dismisses ‘fake news’ on life threat: Bhala ho uska jisne yeh galat khabar falai (Exclusive)

Since March 2, actor Dilip Joshi has been answering calls regarding news that his life was under threat. A caller called the police claiming that Joshi’s house was surrounded by 25 armed men, which was reported widely. Soon the reports mentioned that a police investigation was underway. But when we called the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor and he dismisses it.

Explaining, Joshi states, “This news is fake. Aisa kuch nahi hua. I don’t know where it started from and how. This news has been in circulation since two days and I was astonished to hear it.”

While the news did cause concern, he opts to look at the bright side of things. Joshi adds, "Bhala ho uska jisne yeh galat khabar falai. Mujhe itne logon ke phone aaye mera haal chaal puchne ke liye. So many old friends and extended family called. It was good catching up with them (laughs). (Due to this) I found out how much people love me. So many people were worried about me and my family, it was heartening.”

Joshi says that it was shocking and surprising that such news came out and was reported widely. “Hamne agar kuch kiya ho toh aisi koi baat nikle, bina sar pair wali khabar hai yeh.”