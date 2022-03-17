Teejay Sidhu stranded at airport with three daughters: 'I want to see how they can throw me out'

Teejay Sidhu has said that she was not allowed to board her flight from Delhi to Dubai as two of her children's visas had expired. She has also claimed that the officials of the airlines were rude to her. Teejay is the wife of Kaaranvir Bohra who is currently seen on the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. Teejay and Kaaranvir have three kid-- five-year-old twin daughters Bella and Vienna, and Gia Vanessa Snow, who was born in December 2020. (Also read: Teejay Sidhu says she 'won't stop': 'We're travel bloggers, for how many years will I just sit in my house and not work?)

Teejay came to Delhi from Mumbai and was expected to board a flight to Dubai early morning. She had come to India, with her husband and kids last year in July.

Teejay told Etimes, "How this happened is beyond my comprehension. I had got the visas for all my three kids together. What ruffled me further was that I was told that I need to go to the Immigration Office in a cab and get it all cleared. The 4:15 pm flight for which I was booked took off. It was only later that a senior from Emirates told me that I could speak to the Immigration office they had at the airport. Once I went there, things got sorted. Pray, why couldn't I have been told this before?"

She added that she has been asked to buy new tickets for herself, otherwise move out of the airport premises. "They are saying I was late to arrive but then why did they stop me only at the customs counter after issuing me boarding passes. I have put my foot down, let them throw me out and I shall see. I will buy my new tickets alright- but can't they wait for a lady who has three little kids, one of whom is an infant? They have said that they'll call the security for me and I have told them that they can do whatever they want. I shall buy the tickets at my convenient hour. " She also said, "I want to see how they can throw me out."

Kaaranvir had recently shared on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, that Teejay had a miscarriage before they had their third child Gia. “Before Gia, we lost a baby during Covid-19. We were so scared to not tell anyone about it because we didn't want people to say 'Arre yaar ye kya hogaya, kaise hogaya, kyu hogaya' (Oh, what happened, how did it happen?). Maybe to protect ourselves we didn't want to say. We had to lie from our own family, from our own relatives,” he had said on the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON