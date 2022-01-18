Teejay Sidhu says she 'won't stop': 'We're travel bloggers, for how many years will I just sit in my house and not work?

Teejay Sidhu, the wife of actor Karanvir Bohra, has shared her views on motherhood and has said that since she is a travel blogger, she cannot stay at home and not work for long. Karanvir and Teejay have three kids - five-year-old twin daughters Bella and Vienna, and Gia Vanessa Snow, who was born in December 2020.

Talking about managing the work involved in caring for a baby, Teejay said, "I don't really research too much I just kind of did whatever I could myself. I would just feed t and just start introducing formula and doing a little less feeding. Your body somehow just adjusts - it knows. We are in everything together. I'm just I'm the same mom like everybody else. Sometimes I don't take a bath for a couple of days and sometimes I eat leftovers from what I made. Sometimes I eat the kids' food!" She was in conversation with the Instagram account Freedom To Feed.

She also shared her views on life amid the pandemic and said, "We don't have as many years in this life as we think - it's going to go by fast. I would not like to look back and say I was going through such a hard time in lockdown and I was stressed - I can't have that effect affect my positive energy. There's no space for it. So one kid, three kids , honestly, I could have a couple of more children. I love it. I think it's just so fun. It's like it's just in the air. And I won't stop our life for it. We're travel bloggers also - we have a trip every month. So I'm not going to stop - for how many years will I just sit in my house and not work and not do stuff?"

The official account of Freedom To Food, a Neha Dhupia initiative aimed at helping and building a community of new moms, posted screenshots of the chat with Teejay.

Also read: Karanvir Bohra returns to India with family says it is ‘all so new’ for his youngest daughter Gia

Responding to the post, Teejay commented, “Must do it again!” Neha also wrote @bombaysunshine likewise … thank you for bringing in so much positivity." Neha also reshared the screenshots on her Instagram Stories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON