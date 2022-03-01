After Kaaranvir Bohra is called 'loser' on Lock Upp, wife Teejay Sidhu hits back: 'what about reality show winners?'

Teejay Sidhu has responded to criticism of her husband, actor Kaaranvir Bohra. Kaaranvir is currently seen on the new reality show Lock Upp. Introducing him as a participant on the show, host Kangana Ranaut had said that Kaaranvir was accused of being a loser because he participated in many reality shows but never won any. (Also read: Kaaranvir on being called ‘gareeb’ for driving Ciaz: ‘Will sell all my big cars')

Teejay tweeted, "If a successful TV actor who doesn't win reality shows is a 'loser..' then what about reality show winners who didn't become successful actors? Are they losers, too? 🤔 #LockUpp @altbalaji @MXPlayer #KaranvirBohra #teamkvb #KaranvirBohraKingIsBack."

Responding to her tweet, Raghu Ram wrote, “Hahaha! Savage!” Many fans also cheered Teejay on and assured her that Kaaranvir Bohra will emerge as the winner this time. One of them wrote, "Hi watching Lock Upp for @KVBohra . Have been a die-hard fan of his for as long as I can remember. Kind, honest & a heart full of goodness. Proud to be his fan. What goes on in his heart will never let us down Love you KV. A true fan of your acting skills but most importantly your character."

As per the format of the new show, one charge was imposed on each participant and they are expected to defend themselves against the charge during their time on the show. Kangana Ranaut is the host for Lock Upp that is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kaaranvir Bohra rose to fame with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and was recently seen in Naagin, alongside Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, and Anita Hassanandani. Karanvir was also a participant in the reality show Bigg Boss 12.

He also participated in the fourth and seventh seasons of dance reality show Nach Baliye, the sixth season of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and the adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He also appeared in a few films including Mumbai 125 KM and Kismat Konnection.

